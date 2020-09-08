Blackbaud, a third-party data solution services company, that provided services to UK HealthCare between 2015 and 2019, was hacked by an unauthorized individual between February 7, 2020 and May 20, 2020, leaving information of about 163,000 UK HealthCare donors and patients vulnerable.
The incident affected over 25,000 nonprofit organizations worldwide including libraries, arts foundations, higher education and health care organizations who use Blackbaud.
UK HealthCare will notify those whose information was breached.
The unauthorized user may have gained access to data that includes first and last name, address, date of birth, medical record number, admission date, attending physician and area of service for care.
No credit card information, bank account information or social security numbers were provided by UK HealthCare to Blackbaud.
“Protecting the security of information belonging to our donors, patients and any individuals whose information is entrusted to us is of the utmost importance,” said Richard Chapman, UK HealthCare chief privacy officer. “Our health system has strict policies and procedures in place to protect patient information, and we are currently undertaking additional steps to reinforce those measures.”
UK HealthCare recommends patients who were affected review medical statements from their healthcare advisor to ensure their statements only include services they received.
For more information or questions about the incident, call (866) 968-0161.