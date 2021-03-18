Following a March 18 meeting of Kernel Media's Board of Directors, sophomores Rayleigh Deaton and Allie Diggs were selected as editors-in-chief of the Kentucky Kernel and KRNL magazine, respectively.
Deaton, from Charleston, South Carolina, is a current sophomore double majoring in communications and political science. She served as KRNL's lifestyle editor for the 2020 - 21 school year.
"I am over the moon excited,” Deaton said. “I am so honored to have this opportunity to help lead the Kernel and bring us out of COVID.”
Deaton will transition into Kernel leadership in the remaining weeks of the semester, concluding her current role at KRNL with the publication of their upcoming spring magazine.
“I am excited to make a difference on the University of Kentucky’s campus,” Deaton said. As editor-in-chief of the Kentucky Kernel, Deaton hopes to increase recruitment and retention of staffers.
She most looks forward to building strong relationships with the Kernel staff and continuing the Kernel's historic legacy of quality journalism.
Allie Diggs, a Lexington native, is a double major in print journalism and digital media/design. Diggs serves as KRNL's photoshoot coordinator and creative director assistant.
“I’ve just never been so passionate and excited about something,” Diggs said. “We have a lot of staff graduating and I’ve worked my way up the ladder, and I felt like this was a good move for me and the publication.”
Diggs began working for KRNL her first semester in college. She said she was "overwhelmed with good feelings" at being named editor-in-chief.
“It’s been great, but we’re still working on finishing our issue so that’s main focus right now,” Diggs said.
Diggs and Deaton will train under the current leadership of their respective outlets before ascending to their roles.
“Not only does the publication mean a lot to me, but also the city of Lexington so I really would like for KRNL to connect even more with our community,” Diggs said.
Both editors are looking forward to leading Kernel Media out of the pandemic and resuming in person operations.