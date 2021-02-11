Downed trees, power outages, slick roads: as Wednesday's freezing rain bled into Thursday morning, the effects of a region-wide ice storm became apparent in Lexington.
Lexington got about two-tenths of an inch of ice, according to the National Weather Service and local meteorologists. Some places got a dusting of snow on top.
As of 9:00 a.m. on Feb. 11, Kentucky Utilities - the largest electricity provider in the state - reported more than 10,000 customers without power across the state.
Kentucky's traffic management center reported cases of downed trees and downed power lines. Dozens of outages were reported across Lexington and in the streets neighboring UK.
The university canceled in-person classes for the second day in a row on Thursday. Online classes will continue at the discretion of the professor.
UK's vaccine clinic is also closed, along with COVID-19 testing sites at Kroger Field and student sites on campus.
Vaccine appointments on Thursday will be rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18.
All city offices not related to weather management were closed for Thursday, according to Lexington officials.
Crews responded to "numerous calls of icy limbs and power lines that have fallen on vehicles and roadways,", according to a media release from city government.
Government leaders urge people to stay off the roads and avoid all non-essential travel.
WKYT meteorologist Chris Bailey predicts that the ice storm will shift to affect primarily south and southeastern Kentucky today and tomorrow, but warns that another storm front is moving in over the weekend that may bring a "wintry mix" to central Kentucky.
The ice storm warning label has been removed from Lexington due to declining precipitation rates. That does not mean road condition are safe, but that continued accumulation is less likely.
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency due to the icy conditions.
That provides additional funding for Kentucky's emergency operations center, which is activated at Level Three.
Beshear said more than 70,000 Kentuckians have been affected by power outages. He urged everyone to stay off "treacherous" roads and to prepare emergency kits for power outages.
According to Michael Dosset of Kentucky emergency management, Lexington is in the zone most at risk for a mix of snow and sleet.
Transportation secretary Jim Gray said to keep in mind this is a "prolonged" event that may extend through the weekend.
"All through the night and continuing this morning we've had numerous reports of blocked roadways," due to downed power lines, trees or stranded vehicles, Gray said.
The west-bound lanes on I-24 were still closed at the time of the governor's update. Gray reminded drivers that, if they come to an intersection where traffic lights are not working due to a power outage, they should treat it like a four-way stop.
Kentuckians can find information on snow and ice conditions at https://transportation.ky.gov/sites/snowky.