Tuesday, May 31 will be the last day UK’s COVID-19 testing site at Kroger Field will be open, according to an email sent Tuesday, May 24 by UK Health Corps.
UK spokesperson Jay Blanton said the decision to close the site on College Way was made due to an upcoming lack of funding.
“COVID-19 testing for Lexington and the surrounding areas was offered through a partnership between the University of Kentucky and the Kentucky Department for Public Health, and the funding for this initiative will be exhausted on May 31,” Blanton said. “However, community members are encouraged to seek other testing options through their primary care providers.”
According to the email, UK has administered over 640,000 COVID-19 tests since August 2020 at sites both on and off campus.
The email also stated that UK students and employees can still schedule tests at other sites on campus via the Student Health and Employee Health portals.
Non-UK members, both with and without health insurance, can still book tests through Wild Labs at various community locations, including a new testing site currently open at Wild Health Field on 207 Legends Ln. Wild Labs also offers at-home testing.
Community members can also find testing locations through the Lexington-Fayette County website and order free at-home COVID-19 tests at covid.gov..