In an email on Jan. 10, UK Vice President for Student Success Kirsten Turner released details on the COVID-19 entry testing required for students before they return to classes for the spring semester.
COVID-19 entry testing will be required for any students who have scheduled classes for the spring 2021 semester and will physically be on campus at any point in the semester.
However, there is one exception to this. “If you tested positive on or after Oct. 16, you are not required to participate in re-entry testing,” Turner said in the email.
The guidance from the CDC that Turner credited this decision with says, “The latest data simply suggests that retesting someone in the 3 months following initial infection is not necessary unless that person is exhibiting the symptoms of COVID-19 and the symptoms cannot be associated with another illness.”
Testing will be available at three locations for students: a drive-thru testing center at the Blue Lot at Kroger Field, and walk-up testing at K Lair in Haggin Hall and the Blue Box Theater in the Gatton Student Center. Students should schedule a test between Jan.14-30 at this link.
UK students should use only UK-affiliated testing sites for entry testing, Turner said.
Turner said students who have tested positive at an outside testing site need to provide of their positive results here, and if students have tested negative at one of these sites, they will still need to get tested at a UK entry testing site between Jan. 14-30.
Turner also said if students have had a COVID-19 vaccine, they will still be required to get entry tested through UK as well, as “it takes time for the body to build immunity after vaccination.”
UK will continue to provide ongoing COVID-19 testing sites and wastewater testing throughout the spring semester, Turner said. UK will also continue testing student subpopulations in which data shows a high prevalence of COVID-19.
Students will also be required to complete the daily screening like in the fall, and UK Health Corps will continue to remain in operation to assist students this semester as well.
Students who feel they should be exempt from entry testing due to health reasons, can contact the Disability Resource Center at drc@uky.edu, and students who feel they should be exempt from entry testing due to religious reasons or other non-health reasons, can contact religiousexemptions@uky.edu.