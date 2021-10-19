UK president Eli Capilouto announced Tuesday that activities from FarmHouse Fraternity are suspended as investigations continue into the death of Thomas "Lofton" Hazelwood.
Hazelwood, an 18-year-old student, died Monday night after being found in the fraternity house's basement. In an emailed statement, Capilouto said he was a "new member" of the fraternity.
As investigations into the incident continue, Capilouto announced that "all activities for the FarmHouse Fraternity" have been suspended.
The UK president said the university is committed to "finding out what happened, how it happened and why," calling Hazelwood's death a "tragic loss." Capilouto also said that two investigations have been opened — one by UKPD and one by the UK Office of Student Conduct — and both investigations will be made public when completed.