Keeneland’s fall meet has begun, with students and people all across Lexington headed to the track for opening day.
As the month of October progresses, the races will continue and Keeneland will have some special events for the UK community.
On Friday, October 11, UK students, alumni, faculty and staff will receive free general admission ahead of UK’s Saturday home game against Arkansas. Special activities “will help fans cheer for the Wildcats” said Amy Owens, a Keeneland communications associate. A valid UK ID is required.
The following week, Keeneland will host their annual College Scholarship day. On Friday, October 18, full-time college students will receive free general admission. Ten $1,000 scholarships will be awarded throughout the day, in addition to two $10,000 Runhappy scholarships. Owens said that Keeneland’s College Zone on the North Terrace will have “music, free food, prize drawings and more.”