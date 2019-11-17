Ariana Grande has canceled her concert in Lexington on Sunday, citing health concerns. The singer announced the cancellation in an Instagram story, where she also said there would be refunds.
The Lexington concert was part of Grande's "Sweetener World Tour."
In an Instagram story after her last concert in Charlottesville, Va. on Friday, the singer said she had been feeling sick and was headed to the doctor.
"I just don’t want anyone not aware of what’s going on ahead of time,” she said in the online update.
Grande then canceled the Lexington show on Sunday morning, saying she'd woken up "kind of 10 times worse."
She apologized and thanked her fans for understanding, saying that there would "obviously" be refunds.
According to a post on Rupp Arena's social media, fans get refunds in various ways:
"Ticket holders will receive a refund at point of purchase. For tickets purchased through http://Ticketmaster.com, your refund will be processed automatically."
For tickets purchased at the Rupp Arena box office, the refund process can begin by calling (859) 233-3535.