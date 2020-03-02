Along with studying, de-stressing is probably the most necessary part of starting off your midterm season, and the Student Activities Board recently held the perfect event for that.
Last Thursday, the Student Activities Board once again hosted their highly enjoyed Stuff-a-Plush event inside the White Hall Classroom building. In between classes, students were able to take a quick break from classes and studying to build a stuffed animal of their choice.
Dozens of students stopped by White Hall within the first hour of the event taking place. The classroom building’s hallways were filled with some students waiting in the line and others creating their stuffed animals.
Abby Collins, a junior who is majoring in biology, took a break from her day of classes to build her own stuffed lamb alongside her friends. It also was also not the first time she has been to this event.
“I love it. It’s very de-stressing. It was a big stress-reliever.” Collins said.
The university’s Student Activities Board regularly hosts events for students that are also run by students to allow for more opportunities of some time away from studies while still being on the campus during the school day.
Organizers from the student-run organization were hard at work and busy at this event. This includes Deja Hodgens, a senior majoring in health promotion with a minor in Spanish. She also holds a position in SAB as the Vice President of internal affairs.
This is her fourth time working on Stuff-a-Plush with SAB. The effort that goes into making this reliable event work along with all of the other ones hosted by the organization is extensive. The group must work on planning the location, date, time, and vendor decisions way ahead of time.
“We planned this event last semester.” Hodgens said. She also commented on the great turnout of Stuff-a-Plush, “It’s an event that students always come out to.”
The SAB knows students need a low-stress event around the time of finals and midterms, and this specific one has been successful for a few years.
“It’s a good thing to offer to students during their school day.” Hodgens said.
Aside from the sold-out YoutubeU event with David Dobrik, the next event SAB is hosting is Massage on The Go on March 3 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Gatton Student Center Ballroom, where students will be able to get a free five minute massage.