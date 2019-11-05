The UK Student Activities Board announced that it would be hosting Quinn XCII for its 2019 fall concert.
According to the Student Activities Board website, “Quinn XCII is a Detroit-based vocalist and songwriter who fuses pop, hip-hop, reggae, and EDM into his own unique sound.”
The concert is scheduled for Nov. 16 in Memorial Coliseum, and the doors are set to be open at 6:30 PM with music starting at 7:30 PM.
The concert is open to anyone and ticket sales started Tuesday, November 5. Anyone with a student ID can purchase a ticket for $10.
For anyone without a student ID, tickets cost $30 each.