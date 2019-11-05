Jack Harlow

Audience member gets hype during SAB's last fall concert. Music artist Jack Harlow performed at the University of Kentucky on November 12, 2018. Photo by Sukruthi Yerramreddy | Staff

 Sukruthi Yerramreddy

The UK Student Activities Board announced that it would be hosting Quinn XCII for its 2019 fall concert.

According to the Student Activities Board website, “Quinn XCII is a Detroit-based vocalist and songwriter who fuses pop, hip-hop, reggae, and EDM into his own unique sound.”

The concert is scheduled for Nov. 16 in Memorial Coliseum, and the doors are set to be open at 6:30 PM with music starting at 7:30 PM.

The concert is open to anyone and ticket sales started Tuesday, November 5. Anyone with a student ID can purchase a ticket for $10.

For anyone without a student ID, tickets cost $30 each.

