Ever heard of the stereotypical “broke college student?” Fortunately for them, brick-and-mortar retailers, restaurants, online stores and subscriptions offer student discounts to help college kids everywhere save a little money.
Many local locations on and near the University of Kentucky provide such discounts with merely showing a student ID.
Qdoba Mexican Eats is a chain restaurant that offers students across the country discounts on their meal. With a Wildcard, students can get a free drink or a $5 burrito meal at any location, not just the store on Avenue of Champions.
For students that are looking to support local restaurants, girlsgirlsgirls Burritos on South Upper Street has a student menu. Customers can order a quesadilla or nachos for as little as $6 with any current student ID or library card. girlsgirlsgirls Burritos is also known for its vegan options and happy hour deals.
Valvoline Instant Oil Change offers discounts on oil changes with any current University of Kentucky parking pass. There is a promo code on the back of all student parking passes for 20% off at Valvoline. The shop also has coupons on their website available to all customers.
When shopping for clothing in-store, a few retailers will offer a discount with a valid student ID.
“I used to work at J.Crew, and if someone showed us their ID, they would get 15% off,” junior Chris Lucas said. “Ever since I worked there, I ask everywhere I go if they offer a student discount. It never hurts to ask, and you can end up saving a little money here and there.”
Like J.Crew, Loft offers a student discount, as well as a teacher discount with any valid school ID. Loft has locations in Lexington Green and Hamburg.
Many popular retailers will not offer student discounts at brick-and-mortar locations, but they will accept them online. By creating an account with the website UNiDays, students can find offers for almost any store, including ASOS, American Eagle and Pacsun, although most retailers will only accept UNiDays offers when they are being applied online.
By creating an Amazon Prime account with a valid student email, a Prime Student subscription is free for six months and then only $6.49. Amazon Prime Student includes access to their movie and TV show streaming, Prime Photo and two-day Prime shipping.
“One of the first things that I did after activating my LinkBlue account was create an Amazon Prime Student account and a new Hulu account with my student email,” sophomore Avery Maty said.
Some companies have chosen to “bundle” subscriptions for students. Spotify Premium, Showtime and Hulu can be bought together for only $4.99 a month with an active student email account. A standalone student Hulu account is only $1.99, saving students $4 off a standard subscription each month.
With an Apple Music student subscription, which costs $4.99 a month, students can access Apple TV+ for free.