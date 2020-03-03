Cheese platters, fruit punch and colorful flyers that read “Everything 40% OFF Today Only!” filled the entrance of sQecial Media on Sunday.
Lexington’s well-known metaphysical store celebrated its 48th anniversary since the opening in 1972.
Dozens of Lexingtonians filled the shop at 371 S Limestone St. to enjoy the store's special day. As well as free food and discounts, live music was performed on a platform for the entirety of the event. The performers included local artists such as Warren Byrom, Chris Sullivan and John Rose, doing covers of classics as they have done for several years for the anniversary of the store.
The event was a hit for UK students. Two friends, Claire Thompson, sophomore, and Meredith Coffey, senior, both art majors, celebrated in their “favorite part” of the store: the small library that offers a wide selection of books, many concerning art.
“We just came over here on a whim and realized it’s such a fun event, there are so many people here," Thompson said.
The store’s owner, Mary “Aya” Morgan, was busy running out appetizers and greeting patrons from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. But Morgan kept a smile on her face the entire time. Morgan, a Lexington native, has worked at sQecial Media since 1977, five years after it opened. She eventually became the owner.
This year marks Morgan's 15th year as the shop’s owner.
“It’s kind of a thank you party, opposed to what people think. It’s not a money maker. I view it as a 'thank you' to all of our customers who have been here all these years,” Morgan said. “If you look around in there, there’s lots of people from different walks of life. Older and younger. We are a safe space for many people, LGBTQ+ and different religious backgrounds as well.”
The space reflects that diversity. Many of the items inside sQecial Media deal with spirituality, and several flags inside the windows represent a wide array of LGBTQ+ identities.