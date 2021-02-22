Since the Covid-19 pandemic took the world by storm, concerts have been put on pause. One of the biggest concert venues in the state, Rupp Arena, hosted their first concert since the initial shutdown on Jan. 15, welcoming country star, Brantley Gilbert. The arena is planning on welcoming more performers to the Commonwealth.
Carl Hall, Rupp Arena’s director of arena management, spoke about aspects of the concert that may be new to attendees. The arena will be operating under the state guidelines of operating at only 15% capacity, including staff. Hall said that their hope is that the arena will be operating at full capacity by fall of 2021.
“Throughout the entire event, you have to wear a face mask,” Hall said. The only exception to this rule is when an individual is actively eating or drinking, which must be done at their seat.
Additionally, the arena is asking people to only bring clear bags to expedite the search process upon entrance and allow for less direct contact. The exception to this rule is a clutch that is 4.5 x 4.5 x 1 inches.
Rupp’s next performers will be Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Lauren Alaina, Travis Denning and Priscilla Block. This concert will be acoustic—stripped down to showcase these artists’ talent.
Jon Pardi is a California native turned country. He ventured into the music business in 2014 with this album “Write You a Song.” Since then, Pardi has had several hits, including “Head Over Boots,” “Dirt on my Boots,” Heartache Medication” and “Night Shift.”
Jordan Davis, a country artist who draws roots from both classic country and modern pop, has been on the rise lately. In 2020, he was nominated to be the ACM Best New Male Artist of the Year. Some of his most popular music includes “Singles You Up,” “Take it from Me,” and “Almost Maybes.”
Lauren Alaina got her start on American Idol in 2011. Since then, she has performed on multiple television features, done various collaborations with other artists, and produced several hits, including “Road Less Traveled,” “Like My Mother Does,” and “Georgia Peaches.”
Travis Denning is a country artist who has heavy rock/pop influence. He gained popularity recently and ended up topping Billboard's Emerging Artists chart in 2020 with his song “After a Few.”
Priscilla Block got her start as a country artist largely from her platform on TikTok. This is where her songs “Thick Thighs” and “Just About Over You” gained popularity.
The concert will take place on March 20, and it will feature all five of these artists.