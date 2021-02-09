Meteorologists are forecasting harsh wintry weather beginning Tuesday night and heading into Wednesday and Thursday, leading city governments and UK to prep for a potential ice storm.
The National Weather Service issued an ice storm warning for central Kentucky beginning at 1 a.m. on Wednesday and ending at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Maps from Chris Bailey, WKYT's chief meteorologist, show that Lexington is on the northern edge of this ice storm warning. Northern parts of Kentucky are under a winter weather advisory.
"I think it's gonna be kind of out of hand but I'm from Ohio so nothing out of the ordinary for me," said Sheridan Johnson, a freshman marketing major.
She said she thought some students would be out getting supplies for the duration of the weather.
"There's definitely going to be people overreacting because we go to an SEC school so a lot of people who go here from the south and don't get this kind of weather normally," Johnson said.
Ice storms are particularly dangerous because they are more likely to snap tree branches and weigh down power lines, leading to more damage and a higher risk of power outages.
"Road conditions are expected to be extremely hazardous Wednesday. Motorists should use extreme caution if driving is necessary, as the storm is expected to result in slick road conditions and reduced visibility," city officials say.
If travel is necessary, the most important safety measure is to reduce speed and accelerate and apply brakes slowly.
According to a release from Lexington officials, city crews will remain on duty throughout the warning to treat streets. They received a new batch of 3,000 pounds of rock salt today.
"Residents can get information on accidents, lane blockages, snow-and-ice trouble spots and road closures through the city’s Twitter accounts (@lexwrecks and @lexkypolice)," read the release.
Lexington has also enacted its community emergency weather plan to provide shelter for its homeless population.
UK facilities management will be working around the clock on campus, said chief facilities officer Mary Vosevitch.
Grounds employees are to prioritize hospital areas and primary pedestrian routes according to the university's snow plan.
They will pay extra attention to UK's COVID-19 vaccine clinic which will remain open through inclement weather.
Patients are asked to keep their appointments if possible and to dress warmly in case they have to wait in line.
A media release from UK public relations stated that UK is calling or emailing those with appointments the day prior to their time slot. UK will contact patients if the inclement weather plans change.
UK's inclement weather policy says that in-person classes can be canceled due to poor conditions, but online classes should continue.
Freshman Ella Zombolo said she already planned to stay in the next few days.
"it really doesn't faze me in any way, but in order to like, keep myself safe, I'm not going to any of my in person classes," Zombolo said. "I emailed my teachers."
Hannah Stanley contributed reporting.