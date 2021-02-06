Students not watching the UK's men's basketball team take on the University of Tennessee had another option for entertainment Saturday night - a virtual concert performed by Jason Derulo.
The performance, which began at 8 p.m., was available to anyone with a valid LinkBlue ID.
Students had the opportunity to attend a watch party in Worsham Cinema in the Gatton Student Center or watch from their own device wherever they felt comfortable. Only those who planned on attending the watch party were asked to RSVP due to limited seating in the cinema.
The event was organized by the Student Activities Board. SAB offered popcorn, cotton candy and glow sticks at the watch party to make the event more enjoyable for students.
Jordan DeLuce, the Director of Concerts for the SAB, introduced Derulo at the beginning of the night.
“I know we all wish we could be at a live concert right now, but we’re so excited that you’re here with us today. Feel free to dance and sing along from the comfort of your couch,” DeLuce said.
SAB wanted to bring a sense of normalcy to a semester that looks very different to spring semesters in the past. SAB Director of Public Relations, Haley Williamson, said they wanted to keep the spring concert tradition alive.
“Our priority is always to provide students with enriching opportunities that are reflective of current trends,” Williamson said, emphasizing that things look different due to the need to balance fun and safety.
Derulo performed several of his hits, including “Whatcha Say,” “Talk Dirty,” “Take You Dancing,” and “Savage Love,” in which he encouraged viewers to sing and dance along. The singer, who is most associated with the early 2010s, has seen a surge in popularity in the last year via Tiktok. Derulo incorporated dance moves often associated with his songs into the performance, which also included visual effects.
Other artists, such as Nicki Minaj, were featured.
Students were able to engage with the online platform by sharing their excitement on social media using the hashtag “SABxJasonDerulo.”
“I’d like to welcome you to my home,” Derulo said to viewers. The concert took place at his house at sunset.
Derulo ended the personal concert by wishing UK students well.
“Utilize this time to become greater. Become a better version of yourself. I believe in you,” Derulo said.