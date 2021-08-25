UK President Eli Capilouto announced in a campus-wide email on August 19 that Dr. Katrice Albert accepted the position of Vice President for Institutional Diversity at UK.
“Higher education is my passion,” Albert said in an interview Tuesday. “I’m so passionate about every student and faculty member.” Albert has an extensive 25- year career focused on inclusivity and engagement.
Before coming to UK, she was the top diversity officer at Louisiana State University and served on the editorial board of the Journal of Community Engagement. She also consulted for-profit and nonprofit companies about diversity and development; these clients include the American Red Cross, the Neiman Marcus Group and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Her position at UK marks her return to working in higher education.
“I think President Capilouto’s vision is so remarkable with trying to make sure that we reach this North Star, and that diversity is very central,” Albert said. “Inclusion is key, and…we weave inclusive excellence through the very fabric of the university.”
Albert will begin her full- time duties September 27. Her goal is to engage with both UK students and community members about what they expect from the university when it comes to cultural belonging.
“We are going to work across the entire campus so that people see that their voices matter,” she said. “Any ideas that we try to implement, we want to get everybody’s voice in the mix, especially the students’ voice.”
To contact Albert with questions, concerns or ideas about campus inclusiveness, email vpid@uky.edu.