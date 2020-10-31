The Kentucky Kernel and KRNL won 17 Pacemaker awards, the Associated Collegiate Press announced Oct. 22. The awards are given to student newspapers and magazines that display excellent writing, storytelling and design.
KRNL won a Magazine Pacemaker, being selected out of 28 finalists. The Kentucky Kernel was also a Pacemaker finalist, winning first place in the Best COVID-19 News or Feature Story category. Individual awards went to Arden Barnes, Rick Childress, Michael Clubb, Kendall Boron, Jordan Prather and Bailey Vandiver.
Natalie Parks, current editor-in-chief of the Kentucky Kernel, said she was “incredibly proud” of both publications’ work.
“Awards like these go to show the dedication and immense effort put in by student journalists,” Parks said. My hope is to continue that tradition of excellence this year as we continue to cover UK, students and the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The Kernel and KRNL also won 11 Pinnacle awards. These awards are given by the College Media Association and recognize news coverage, advertising, broadcasting and design.
The Kentucky Kernel won second place in Best Sports Section, while KRNL won second place in Best Online Main Page and third place in Best Magazine Sports Page. Brittany Lyden, Kendall Boron, Haley Robey, Erika Bonner and Rick Childress won individual awards.
Rick Childress, the editor-in-chief of the 2019-2020 Kernel, said he was looking forward to the Kernel’s future success.
“I’m so happy that the work of Kernel staffers, past and current, were recognized on a national level,” Childress said. “It’s really a true showcase of the paper’s dedication to telling the important stories of the campus community...while [dealing] with the consequences of global crisis.”
Arden Barnes, Jordan Prather and Michael Clubb also won Awards of Excellence in the College Photographer of the Year competition. This international competition receives over 500 submissions annually.
“In the middle of a once-in-a-century pandemic, the staff of Kernel Media...have shown they are among the elite collegiate newsrooms in the nation,” Student Media Advisor Ryan Craig said. “I’m very proud of all the national winners and continue to be impressed daily with their thoughtful work through such difficult times.”
Individual Pacemaker Award Winners:
Sports Game/Action Photo:
Michael Clubb (First Place)
Yearbook Page/Spread: Kendall Boron (Second Place)
Sports Feature Photo: Jordan Prather (Second Place)
Sports Game/Action Photo: Jordan Prather (Third Place)
In-Depth News Story: Bailey Vandiver (Fifth Place)
Online: COVID-19 News or Feature Story: Natalie Parks (Honorable Mention)
Interactive Graphic: Natalie Parks (Honorable Mention)
Blog: Bailey Vandiver (Honorable Mention)
Breaking News Story: Natalie Parks (Honorable Mention)
Editorial: Natalie Parks (Honorable Mention)
Yearbook Cover: Kendall Boron (Honorable Mention)
Newspaper Page/Spread: Haley Robey (Honorable Mention)
Individual Pinnacle Awards:
Best Magazine Entertainment Page/Spread: Brittany Lyden (First Place)
Best Yearbook Division Page/Spread: Kendall Boron (First Place)
Best Yearbook Sports Page/Spread: Kendall Boron (First Place)
Best Sports Columnist: Erika Bonner (Second Place)
Best Newspaper Feature Page/Spread: Haley Robey (Third Place)
Best Newspaper Sports Page/Spread: Haley Robey (Third Place)
Best Feature Story: Rick Childress (Third Place)
Best Yearbook Cover: Kendall Boron (Honorable Mention)
College Photographer of the Year Awards:
Sports Portfolio: Michael Clubb (Award of Excellence)
Sports Action: Jordan Prather (Award of Excellence)
Sports Feature: Arden Barnes (Award of Excellence)