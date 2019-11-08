Chefs, prepare to open your baskets – Chopped and Iron Chef star Alex Guarnaschelli is coming to campus.
On Monday, Nov. 11, Guarnaschelli will participate in a moderated Q&A session inside the Gatton Student Center Ballroom at 8 p.m. Those in attendance are invited to enjoy hors de’oeuvres provided by UK Dining.
The event – entitled "Popular Eats" – is sponsored by UK’s Student Activities Board. Tickets are still available and are free for students and $10 for faculty, staff and the general public.
Guarnaschelli is a well-known personality on the Food Network circuit, where she has made numerous appearances on a variety of cooking shows. She is a frequent judge on the cooking competition Chopped, where contestants prepare meals from an assortment of odd ingredients; an esteemed Iron Chef; and the executive chef of Butter Restaurant in New York City.
This will not be Guarnaschelli’s first taste of the Bluegrass.
Last month, Guarnaschelli visited Kentucky for a sold-out Wine & Food Experience hosted by the USA Today network. There, she demonstrated her cooking expertise while telling stories about her culinary education in Paris and answering audience questions.
According to SAB President Miya Lekauf, over 200 tickets have been distributed for Popular Eats, which will feature a panel discussion followed by an interactive questions and answers session. Students are encouraged to submit their questions through social media on the night of the event.
Tickets are still available at the Student Involvement Box Office in the Gatton Student Center or through SAB’s website.