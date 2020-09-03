UK will open outdoor COVID-19 testing site for students and begin on-campus wastewater testing, according to an email by UK President Eli Capilouto.
The testing site will be open for the rest of the fall semester and will test students who are asymptomatic, but would like a test.
“If students are symptomatic, they should not utilize this testing site,” Capilouto said in the email. Instead, they should immediately contact University Health Service at (859) 323-2778.”
The testing center will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be located on the lawn of the William T. Young Library, right outside of The 90. On days when there is inclement weather, testing will move inside The 90.
Testing will be operated by Wild Health, UK’s partner that conducted their baseline and re-testing efforts.
UK will also begin wastewater testing in response to recent research by the CDC showing that COVID-19 can be detected in wastewater. The testing will begin at Ingels Hall, UK’s designates quarantine dorm.
“Following the latest research has been a fundamental foundation to our restart plans from the very beginning,” Capilouto said in his email.
Students wishing to be tested can register at https://wildhealthcovid19testing.as.me/schedule.php