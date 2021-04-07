Editor's note: The Kernel follows the Associated Press's spelling of "anti-Semitism" in regards to hostility and prejudices against Jewish people. However, the spelling "antisemitism" is also used and may be preferred on some occasions. The Kernel will abide by the AP.
An anonymous report of anti-Semitic behavior in a University of Kentucky fraternity has prompted a referral to the Office of Student Conduct and a statement from Interfraternity Council, the ruling body of 19 of UK's Greek fraternities.
The anonymous report was originally posted by an Instagram account @jewishoncampus, which shares testimony from students at colleges across the U.S. about anti-Semitic treatment.
The post attributed to UK's campus alleges that members of an unnamed fraternity greeted one of their pledge brothers with Nazi salutes on multiple occasions.
"After telling them I was actually Jewish, they continued to do it even more, laughing about it," the testimony says.
The anonymous student said they "always noticeably wear" a Star of David necklace and have a tattoo in Hebrew, and that they originally joined the fraternity as a way to make friends. The post has more than 1,000 likes.
@jewishoncampus posted the anonymous testimony on April 1. Six days later, Kentucky IFC shared a statement regarding the incident on their Instagram page.
"We are absolutely disgusted and upset by the behavior of those members," the statement from IFC's Diversity and Inclusion chair, Brandon Brown, said.
UK spokesperson Jay Blanton confirmed that the incident has been reported to the university's Office of Student Conduct.
"We take this issue very seriously," Blanton said.
IFC members were instructed not to respond to media inquiries on "literally anything," according to a message from a university employee obtained by the Kernel.
The messagee said the employee does not want "anyone to twist your words" or for fraternities to get in trouble with their national headquarters.
Instead, they were instructed to route media through UK public relations. The Kernel had requested a comment from IFC's president and received no response.
Anti-Semitic incidents are not new on UK's campus. The Jewish Student Center's sign has been vandalized four times in the last five years, including in November of 2020.
A member of the Chabad of the Bluegrass, the organization that runs the JSC, was physically injured during a Menorah ceremony in December when an unknown driver "grabbed the Chabad member and forcibly dragged them down the street as the vehicle accelerated," according to a previous Kernel article.
The Chabad member suffered extensive injuries after the unknown assailant ran over his leg, but none were life-threatening. Lexington police said the incident was not a hate crime, but appeared to have escalated from road rage.
Flyers with anti-Semitic messages were distributed in Lexington in August of 2020, then again in November and December. Among the slogans were "Blood and soil. Jews will not replace us."
Matters referred to the Office of Student Conduct undergo an investigation and informal conduct hearing before probation or other steps are taken.