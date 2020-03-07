A man faces two counts of kidnapping, two counts of wanton endangerment and two counts of assault in connection to an apparent kidnapping attempt near UK's campus last Wednesday night.
WKYT reported that 26-year-old Johnathan Bosley pulled up in a vehicle beside two female UK students who were walking near Rose Lane and Aylesford Place on March 4, according to an arrest citation.
A UK campus alert sent just after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning stated that an armed robbery was attempted at the location. The initial alert said the suspects were "two black males in a black Ford SUV with a silver handgun." It's unclear if there was another suspect.
Bosley allegedly attempted to force the two into his car, and eventually pulled a firearm from his waistband and threatened to kill them unless they got in the car, the citation stated.
Two fraternity members who heard the commotion were able to intervene before Bosley could get the women completely in the car. The citation stated that the car sped off, but the fraternity members were able to get the car's licence plate number which eventually led to Bosley's arrest on Friday.
Bosley admitted to being at the scene, and reportedly admitted to forcing the women to the ground and that one of the women had been in his vehicle before leaving the scene, the citation stated.
Bosley is currently in the Fayette County Detention Center. He's scheduled to be arraigned on Monday at 1 p.m. in Circuit Court.