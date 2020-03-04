A campus alert sent just after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning stated that an armed robbery was attempted at Rose Lane at Aylesford Lane.
The initial alert said the suspects were "two black males in a black Ford SUV with a silver handgun."
The suspects "approached two female students and displayed a firearm", said UK spokesperson Kathy Johnson, before they fled the scene in the vehicle after witnesses intervened.
Johnson said no injuries were reported and the investigation was ongoing.
A later alert said the emergency condition had passed and that students could resume regular activity.