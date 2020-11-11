Following nearly a year of sewage construction that has produced on-and-off closures, Avenue of Champions will be shut down for one final stretch of time in 2020.
According to a press release from Lexington Public Works Department information officer Malcolm Stallons, the street will be closed due to paving.
“Avenue of Champions will be closed from Rose St. to S. Limestone from 7 a.m., Thursday Nov. 12 to 7 a.m., Monday Nov. 16,” according to the release. “There will be no right turn from S. Limestone to Avenue of Champions. Drivers should use E. Maxwell St. as a detour route.”
“From Euclid Ave., drivers can use Rose St. to East High St. as a detour,” the release continues. “There will be a flagger to assist with pedestrian traffic on Avenue of Champions.”
The release says the closure is necessary for safety reasons. The milling of the top layer of the road will cause “significant drops.”
This milling and paving is the final phase of the city’s two-mile long sanitary sewer project from Oliver Lewis Way to Tates Creek Rd. Euclid Avenue will also be paved as part of the venture.
The original excavation began near Oliver Lewis Way, running through UK’s campus via Avenue of Champions before continuing down Euclid Ave. and Tates Creek Rd. The sewer workers were tasked with replacing was 80 years old, with many other decades-old utilities in the area. Additional streets around UK became one-way or closed throughout the enterprise’s duration.
The press release wants to encourage drivers to “be aware of pedestrians, cyclists and construction workers.” It also asks people to “please drive slowly and be aware of lane changes, road closures and detours,” in addition to the foot-traffic in the area.
More information on the project can be found at www.LexingtonKy.gov/EuclidSewer.