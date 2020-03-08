Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed three new cases of novel coronavirus in a Facebook live on Sunday evening.
"Our state lab confirmed three new cases of the novel coronavirus, raising Kentucky’s total to four,” Beshear said, adding that the state had tested an additional 21, with 17 being negative.
The individuals with the virus are from Jefferson, Fayette, and Harrison counties and all are currently in isolation, Beshear said. No other information was given on the new cases.
None of these new cases are being treated at UK Chandler Hospital, university spokesperson Jay Blanton stated via email.
Beshear said that the state has been prepared for the appearance of these cases and that it is expecting more in the coming days, in addition to reminding viewers to practice good hygiene to further stop the virus’s spread.
The state's first confirmed case is being treated at UK Hospital, Blanton said in a previous statement.