On Sunday afternoon, UK Police found Alpha Phi’s “house mom” Michelle Stadler dead in the chapter’s sorority house on Columbia Ave. Upon their return from break, sorority members had been unable to reach Stadler, 60. They grew concerned and called the police.
Stadler died from natural causes, according to the coroner’s office. No foul play is suspected.
UK Police said that the Alpha Phi sorority house residents were able to move back into the house Sunday night.
“House moms,” or house directors, are adults who live in sorority houses on campus. According to UK’s Fraternity and Sorority Life Manual, “their duties vary from chapter to chapter, but might include: supervising employed staff, managing and maintaining the house and kitchen and being present or serving events within the house.”
House directors live in the chapter house ten months of the year, the manual states.
Counseling services through UK’s Counseling Center have been offered to Alpha Phi members. For after hours help, students can call (859) 257-8701.