Kentucky First Lady, Britainy Beshear, is hosting a toy drive across the commonwealth to support families affected by the devastating tornadoes that hit Western Kentucky.
“They’ve lost everything, including their homes and maybe even someone they love. With your help we can make this season a little easier for those who are hurting by donating a toy, book, or gift card to bring them some hope and joy during the holidays,” Beshear said of the tornado victims on the governor’s office website.
Although Kentuckians are also encouraged to make monetary donations to the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund, the toy drive is specifically for infant and teen items like books, toys, electronics and $25 Visa gift cards. Donations can be mailed in or left at drop-off locations all over Kentucky. The mail-in donations are to be sent to ATTN: Western Kentucky Toy Drive, 937 Phillips Ln. Louisville, Ky. 40209.
Dropoff locations can be found in Bowling Green, Covington, Independence, Lexington, Louisville, Paducah, Richmond and multiple Kentucky State Police posts. Donations at each drop off location will be accepted Monday, Dec. 13- Saturday, Dec. 18.
For more information on the Western Kentucky Toy Drive, visit governor.ky.gov/toydrive.