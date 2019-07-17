After a year of construction, Kentucky’s first small-format Target has opened its doors - and it’s right here on UK’s campus.
The mini Target - which is about half the size of the retailer’s regular space at 20,000 square feet - is open for business at 500 South Upper Street next to Raising Cane’s. The space was previously a pay parking lot.
Although smaller, the Target will have plenty to offer, according to Mark Schindele, the senior vice president of Target properties. Schindele said the store would stock several amenities, though in smaller quantities.
According to a press release, the Target “will offer a curated assortment of food and beverage items, personal care and beauty products, home décor including dorm and apartment essentials, and men’s and women’s apparel and accessories.”
Among the curated beverages is beer - but that is the only alcohol available at the location, as reported by the Lexington Herald-Leader.
The store also has a CVS Pharmacy on-site for prescription pick-up.
The Herald-Leader reported that the store has a 32-space parking garage adjacent to its storefront. Once the garage is full, parkers will be left to fend for themselves through street parking on nearby Jersey and South Limestone Streets.
The newly minted Target’s doors were opened for business on Wednesday, July 17, but a grand opening is planned for the weekend.
Those wishing to celebrate that grand opening are invited to visit the store on Sunday, July 21. During the event, employees will hand out free reusable bags to customers.