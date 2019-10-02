Kroger Field is going to host a lot more than football this year.
On Wednesday, country singer Chris Stapleton teamed up with UK Athletics to announce that he would be the first artist to perform at the field for a concert.
Country singers Sheryl Crowe, Willie Nelson & Family and Yola will be joining him in his performance.
In years prior, the field has mainly hosted athletic events, leaving the concerts to Rupp Arena.
"We are excited to be partnering with University of Kentucky Athletics for the first ever show here at Kroger Field," Live Nation's Michael Belkin said. Live Nation will be presenting the event, "A Concert for Kentucky."
All proceeds from "A Concert for Kentucky" will be going to the newly created Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund, which is Chris and Morgane Stapleton's charitable fund. They donate to various charities and efforts close to them.
"Established in partnership with the Blue Grass Community Foundation, the fund will specifically support local and national organizations directly impacting Kentucky, with initial grant distributions focusing on music and arts education," a Sacks and Co. press release said.
Stapleton grew up in Lexington, and said he is excited to be back in Kentucky.
"To get to come here and do this and play here at this field, and have some friends like Willie Nelson, Sheryl Crowe and Yola come help me do it is a real kind of bucket list thing for me," Stapleton said.
Stapleton and Crowe were recently on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon together. Combined, the performing artists have a total of 22 Grammys.
Pre-sale tickets will be available on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Oct. 10, at 10 a.m. Regular sale tickets will be available Friday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m. through Live Nation.
The concert will be on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Kroger Field.