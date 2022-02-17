Award-winning reporter Bruce Johnson came to the University of Kentucky to deliver the second annual Angelo B. Henderson lecture to students on Feb. 10, 2022.
Johnson recently wrote a book titled “Surviving Deep Waters,” which comes out on Feb. 22. His lecture had the same title, during which he told his story to students, sharing with them the knowledge and wisdom he gained from over 40 years of reporting.
The lecture began with an introduction from Felecia D. Henderson, Angelo B. Henderson’s widow. Henderson helped arrange the lecture series in her husband’s name, as well as create a scholarship in his honor.
She delivered a short speech about her husband and his many achievements, like winning the Detroit Press Club Award and being the first and only black journalist to win a Pulitzer Prize, before handing the stage off to the dean of the College of Communication and Information, Jennifer Greer, who introduced Bruce Johnson.
Johnson grew up in Louisville’s segregated West End. As a kid, he and his friends would go to Chickasaw Park and swing out over the Ohio River, dropping in even though they couldn’t swim.
“We learned though, quickly, to doggy paddle back to shore, so the current didn’t take us downstream,” Johnson said. “That was just the first time; surviving deep waters became a goal, became who I was.”
This theme of surviving deep waters is a family legacy, it seems. Johnson’s grandmother, Millie Buckner, was the daughter of slaves. She was born in 1865, roughly two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
“Millie made her way to Louisville, incredibly poor. A lot of this was kept from us, she didn’t think we could handle it … She was right,” Johnson said. “She lived in a duplex, in an alley, in East Louisville … The home had no running water, no heat except for a coal and wood stove in each room.”
He continued by talking about his mother, the first member of their family to graduate high school. At age 52, she got her undergraduate degree at the University of Louisville.
Johnson was the first to graduate, however, with a degree in political science from Northern Kentucky University. During his undergraduate years, he got a job at WCPO-TV in Cincinnati, Ohio. Even with his success, he never forgot his beginnings in a poor community, filled with violence.
“I made it a point to move into those communities, cover those stories,” Johnson said. “Not just the crime, not just the crack … I started covering the parents trying to raise their kids, the parents who were actually going to work every day, the college kid coming home for the summer who ends up dead because he’s where he has to be … I knew there was more to my community than just violence.”
He didn’t tell this history in order to create guilt, but to inspire.
“This is the time to tell our stories, not to make somebody else feel bad. My people have felt bad, and more bad, for a long time. This is the time to go back and correct history,” Johnson said. “We’re all in this, and as journalists, we have to take a side in some of this stuff. We’ve hidden behind objective journalism … in some instances, it’s clear. Right is right and wrong is wrong.”
Johnson spoke on the Black Lives Matter movement, especially how it has progressed during the pandemic. He emphasized that even though it is black lives that are affected, white lives need to put effort into change as well.
That change is happening with increased black presence in the workforce and media, but it’s happening slowly.
“Look at the board rooms,” he said. “One of the board rooms I talk about in my book has only two minorities. They had one, before Black Lives Matter. They have fifty-two local presidents and general managers running TV stations; only two of those fifty two are people of color.”
Change has to happen across the board, he emphasized. The change seems to be coming, though.
“As I’m watching people take to the streets, during a pandemic, protesting George Floyd’s murder on television,” he said. “As the demonstrations get larger and larger, I look up, and I see just as many white people as black people.”