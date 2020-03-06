Kentucky's first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Lexington, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.
A UK release stated the patient is being treated in isolation at UK Chandler Hospital. In a campus-wide email, UK President Eli Capilouto said the treated individual "is not a member of the UK community."
“We can confirm that we have a patient that has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 currently in isolation at UK Chandler Hospital," UK Spokesperson Jay Blanton said in an official statement. "Our health care team has taken every precaution and followed the appropriate Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) protocols to prevent exposure to other patients and caregivers."
Alex Barnett, the Harrison County judge-executive announced in a statement on social media that the patient is a Harrison County resident. The county health-director is working closely with the state Department of Public Health.
No other details concerning the patient's travel records or history were made available. Beshear said further information would become available "through the weekend and into next week."
As of Friday at 5 p.m., Beshear had declared a state of emergency in Kentucky. Lexington's Emergency Operations Center has been opened and is operating at a level four threat. Although this is the lowest threat level, Beshear said Kentuckians should remain vigilant.
"Kentuckians can and should (continue to) go to churches, to basketball games," Beshear said during the conference. "But Kentuckians who feel sick absolutely should not."
Mayor Linda Gorton declared a state of emergency for Fayette County at a press conference in Lexington following Beshear's announcement.
Gorton said she had declared the state of emergency at the urging of Beshear to clear a path for additional resources.
President Donald Trump signed an $8.3 billion emergency package dedicated to efforts against the spread of the coronavirus earlier on Friday morning. According to Senator Mitch McConnell, Kentucky will get $7 million.
Gorton urged the public to continue with their lives.
“We do want everyone to feel safe and feel like they have enough information, but right now we are urging people to go about their business,” said Gorton.
Along with health commissioner Dr. Kraig Humbaugh, Gorton recommended following basic health precautions.
Beshear also advised Kentuckians to practice good hygiene by thoroughly washing their hands; avoiding work or school when sick; and refraining from visiting sick friends and family members.
"While the overall threat to Kentuckians is still low, we as a state are going to take every necessary action to protect our people," Beshear said.
“We do dissuade people from ordering or buying masks unnecessarily so that there will be sufficient supplies for the healthcare people,” said Humbaugh.
Masks are more important for patients who are already exposed, said Humbaugh, and are not recommended for people in the public as protection.
Gorton said she had spoken with Governor Beshear around 5 o’clock and that she was not aware of effects on schools or universities.
Ten patients have been tested for coronavirus in Kentucky, according to Beshear. This is the first to return positive.
According to Eric Friedlander, deputy secretary of the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, Friday's case was confirmed only hours before the press conference.
Further details about the patient's history are currently being withheld to aid in the state's next steps, according to Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department of Public Health. Going forward, epidemiologists will trace the patient's movements and contact history with others.
Humbaugh said that Lexington could anticipate other cases, but that they may not linked to the confirmed case.
Beshear encouraged Kentuckians with questions about coronavirus to visit the Department of Public Health's COVID19 page or call 1 (800) 222-1222. UK students and faculty members looking for more information about UK's response to coronavirus can find updates on UK's website.
The city government website has added a page dedicated to COVID-19.
Humbaugh said they had also set up a call center for questions about COVID-19, but not to give medical advice. The phone line is 859-899-2222 and will operate during regular business hours.