The Fayette County Coroner’s report on UK student Thomas “Lofton” Hazelwood has confirmed his cause of death to be alcohol toxicity.
Hazelwood, 18, was found unresponsive at FarmHouse Fraternity on Oct. 18. He was later pronounced dead at UK’s Chandler Hospital at 7:06 p.m. after unsuccessful attempts to revive him, as the Kernel previously reported.
The case was ruled as accidental and no foul play was found, according to the coroner's report.
"No criminal charges will be filed in this case, per the University of Kentucky Police," the coroner's report states.
The report stated that Hazelwood had reportedly been drinking hard liquor heavily during the day. Hazelwood’s toxicology report showed a Blood Alcohol Concentration of 0.354. The legal BAC limit in Kentucky is .08.
Hazelwood also tested positive for amphetamines, according to the toxicology report. Amphetamines can produce restlessness, hallucinations, respiratory and/or cardiac failure and more.
Hazelwood was a first-year agricultural economics major and “new member” of FarmHouse, according to the fraternity’s CEO.
FarmHouse Fraternity has been suspended by the university since Oct. 19 while the investigation into Hazelwood’s death has been ongoing.
UK’s Fraternity and Sorority Life Office indefinitely suspended all Interfraternity Council new member events at the university on Oct. 20.