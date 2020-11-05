According to the opinion published by the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, the complaint of tenured professor Buck Ryan has been dismissed and the court affirmed the district court's ruling in favor of three parties associated with UK administration.
The opinion, published on Nov. 3, 2020, cites three reasons to affirm the dismissal of Ryan's complaint.
Ryan, a tenured professor in the School of Journalism and Media, sued David Blackwell (current provost at UK), Derek Lane (former interim Dean of the College of Communications and Information) and Mike Farrell (former director of the School of Journalism and Media) on grounds of due process violations pertaining to a UK investigation into Ryan's use of a book he wrote in classes. Ryan also claimed that UK retaliated against him for refusing to resign and for speaking out on matters of public concern.
This is a developing story. The Kernel will update as they are able to go through the court documents.