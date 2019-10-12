A new king and queen have been crowned.
Maggie Davis and Jonathon Thomas were presented the title of Homecoming Queen and King from University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto and Dr. Mary Lynne Capilouto during halftime of the homecoming football game Saturday night against Arkansas.
“It’s just an honor. It’s like a dream. It’s really hard to describe and it’s just so surreal to me because I’m so proud of this university,” said Thomas after he left the field. Davis also expressed her astonishment at having won.
“I think when they announced our names we were both probably a little in shock,” said Davis. “But being from Lexington and being a lifelong UK fan, I can’t really put into words how much this means to me.”
Davis, a senior broadcast journalism major, was nominated by Chi Omega.
”I feel really honored just to even get the nomination from Chi Omega, much less being able to bring this home for them,” said Davis.
Thomas is also a senior and a double major in economics and business management. Nominated by Alpha Delta Pi, Thomas was thankful to the sorority for nominating him and his fraternity for supporting him.
“I owe it a lot to both of those organizations for where I am today, so it really is an honor to represent,” said Thomas.
Both Davis and Thomas said they enjoyed getting to know the rest of the homecoming court.
“It’s been a great experience just all around getting to meet so many people and go through this crazy process with them,” said Davis.
“They’re all just great people and it’s such an honor to be one of them just because they’re some of the best students UK has to offer,” added Thomas.
The crowning of Davis and Thomas was the culmination of UK's homecoming week, which featured activities and celebrations for the campus and for 70 years of integration.