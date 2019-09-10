Tim Walsh has resigned his post as Executive Director of the UK Alumni Association and is no longer employed at the university, according to UK spokesperson Jay Blanton.
Walsh’s departure from the university was communicated to the Alumni Association’s Board of Directors yesterday in an email from Vice President for Philanthropy Mike Richey, but the reason for Walsh’s resignation is still unclear.
Blanton confirmed that Associate Executive Director Jill Smith has been named the Alumni Association's interim director, but could not comment further on the matter.
Walsh assumed his role in August 2017, and was referred to as a “recognized leader” in a preceding UKNOW post.