The emergency situation at UK's Chandler Hospital was sparked by an armed man who entered the hospital to visit a family member and was arrested by law enforcement.
UK police received a tip the morning of March 25, 2021, from Versailles police that the suspect, Versailles resident Bryan Carroll, may be armed and dangerous and attempt to enter the hospital.
Carroll, 44, did enter through the hospital's emergency room and visited a family member. UK police apprehended Carroll upon his exit from the hospital and found he was dressed in body armor and had firearms on his person.
"No one was injured. There were no injuries," UK police chief Joe Monroe told media at a 2:30 briefing, following the all-clear on the site.
Suspected explosive devices were found in his vehicle, a Honda CR-V, Monroe said. A later announcement from UK said police found two suspected explosive devices.
Bomb squad officers in armor, bomb-sniffing dogs and a bomb disposal robot were alternately deployed from 10:30 a.m. on Thursday morning to 2:00 in the afternoon as law enforcement worked to clear the area.
Monroe said rumors that Carroll took hostages inside the emergency room were unsubstantiated.
"That's completely false," Monroe said. "There was no no one was in danger at any time. This was a very quick response and takedown."
Carroll will face multiple state and federal charges.
According to a media release from UK, the police first confirmed Carroll's presence with security camera footage.
An emergency alert issued by UK at 10:59 urged students to avoid the hospital. Law enforcement closed down Limestone from Cooper to Conn Terrace, redirecting traffic around the area.
Louisville's FBI and ATF offices responded to the emergency situation with units. Lexington's fire department also responded to the scene, and at one point in the afternoon two firemen donned hazmat suits for a final round of searching with the bomb disposal unit.
As of Thursday afternoon, there was no known motive behind the incident.
Monroe said hospital administration was able to secure the lobby and continue normal operations in the rest of the hospital.
"We did divert some of our healthcare patients coming in to other hospitals, which is a standard protocol," Monroe said.
Investigations from multiple agencies are ongoing, according to a media release from UK. Because the situation unfolded on the university's campus, campus police took the lead on the arrest and called in other agencies.
UK issued an all-clear alert to students at 3:05 p.m. and the surrounding roads were reopened to traffic.
The incident followed recent mass shootings in Atlanta, Georgia and Boulder, Colorado that put the nation on watch for escalating violence.
"That's something that officers across the country are always preparing for," Monroe said.