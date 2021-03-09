Mark L. Kornbluh, Ph.D has been selected as provost and senior Vice President for academic affairs at Wayne State University.
Currently a history professor at UK, Dr. Kornbluh served as the University’s Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences until 2020, a post he held for 11 years. Prior to UK, he taught at Michigan State University from 1994 to 2009 as well as Washington University, Rice University and Oklahoma State University.
Dr. Kornbluh holds a B.A. in political science and history from the University of California, Berkeley and an M.A. and Ph.D. In history from John Hopkins University.
“The provost search committee was chaired by Wayne State School of Medicine Distinguished Professor Jack Sobel and included a cross section of the campus community, including faculty, administration and the president of the Student Senate. They began their important work in September 2020 and, after a rigorous national search and interview process, they forwarded their top recommendations to me for consideration. I then selected Dr. Kornbluh as the best choice to hold the highest academic office at Wayne State.” Wayne State President Roy Wilson said on the school’s website.
“I hope you will join me in giving a warm Warrior welcome to Dr. Kornbluh. I have tremendous confidence in his ability to help us advance our shared mission to create and advance knowledge, prepare a diverse student body to thrive, and positively impact local and global communities.” Wilson said.