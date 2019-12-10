A UK alumna will be nominated by President Donald Trump to fill a position at the United Nations, according to the White House.
Trump announced Monday that Jennifer Yue Barber will be tapped to serve as a U.S. representative on the Economic and Social Council of the UN.
Barber previously served on the UK Board of Trustees from 2016 until last month. She held the capacities of Vice Chair of the Board, Chair of the Athletics Committee and Vice Chair of the Executive Committee.
Barber, a Frankfort native, earned two degrees at UK, and currently lives in Louisville where she practices at Frost Brown Todd LLC law firm.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) heralded President Trump's nomination of Barber to fill the UN post.
"Jennifer’s record of encouraging economic opportunity in Kentucky will serve her well as she works to help advance cooperation, development and prosperity throughout the international community,” McConnell stated. “I’m grateful Jennifer has chosen to serve our country, and I’m especially glad to know she’ll join our fellow Kentuckian U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Kelly Craft, in advancing our strategic interests and values on the world stage.”