While students were enjoying their two-week winter break, a thief illegally accessed approximately 860 dorm suites on the University of Kentucky’s north campus, according to a Wednesday campus-wide email.
The suspect is a former UK housing employee. According to the email, the theft occurred in Jewell Hall, Boyd Hall, Holmes Hall and Blazer Hall. The incident may have impacted an estimated 1,650 students.
The suspect has since been identified as Kristian Lowe, a 28-year-old maintenance technician employed by the university, said UK spokesperson Jay Blanton. Lowe’s position gave him access to students’ rooms during the break, which allowed his alleged break-in.
Lowe has since been terminated and faces several charges, including burglary in the second degree, criminal mischief in the third degree and possession of a weapon on school property, according to the UKPD.
The email advises students to report lost items by contacting the UK police department, emailing student_support@uky.edu or calling 859-562-3098 and expresses condolences for the students who have potentially been impacted by the suspect.
“This is not who we are at the University of Kentucky, and this employee’s actions did not reflect our values as a member of this community,” the email said.
Lowe’s preliminary court hearing is set for Jan. 13 at 8:30 a.m., and the UKPD investigation is ongoing.