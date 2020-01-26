The world is in shock after the news of the tragic death of retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that 41-year-old Bryant and his daughter were on their way to a travel basketball game when their helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California on Sunday afternoon. In a press conference, officials said there were nine people aboard the helicopter. They did not reveal or confirm the identity of any of the deceased.
Bryant was an 18-time All Star, won five NBA titles as a Los Angeles Laker and two Olympic gold medals playing for the United States. He was a two-time NBA Finals MVP and won the regular-season MVP award in 2008.
The sports world, including many former Kentucky players who are now in the NBA, expressed their grief on Twitter.
💔🖤— John Wall (@JohnWall) January 26, 2020
Someone please tell me this Kobe news ain’t real— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) January 26, 2020
R.I.P Legend 😔 Prayers up 🙏 💔 pic.twitter.com/oUAgvA1DXp— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) January 26, 2020
I’m numb.— Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) January 26, 2020
This Kobe news can’t be real bruh— DMill (@DmillerKY) January 26, 2020
I’m trying to process but I just can’t man💔 https://t.co/wyMGUclmjj— Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) January 26, 2020
RIP 8/24🧡🕊😔— Kev (@KevKnox) January 26, 2020
Hell nah hell nah! Not Kobe!— Trey Lyles (@TreyLyles) January 26, 2020
Every team has to retire 24— Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) January 26, 2020
RIP 💔 https://t.co/IT2Obq6qoT— Paul Washington Jr (@PJWashington) January 26, 2020
🌹💔 #RIPMAMBAS pic.twitter.com/5DbQ4jhdMj— 13am Adebayo💥 (@Bam1of1) January 26, 2020
Malik Monk also mourned the loss of the NBA legend on Twitter.
The Toronto Raptors and the San Antonio Spurs each ran out the 24-second shot clock on their first possession of their game in honor of Bryant. Former Kentucky players Trey Lyles and Keldon Johnson both play for the Spurs.
The Raptors and Spurs both took 24-second violations at the start of their game in honor of No. 24, Kobe Bryant.The crowd gave a standing ovation along with Kobe chants. pic.twitter.com/C2VD5iZez9— ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2020
This kick-started a number of similar tributes across the NBA, some involving other teams with former Wildcats.
24 and 8 for No. 24 and No. 8 pic.twitter.com/dUzZ1mX3RE— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) January 26, 2020
Bigger than basketball. Rest In Peace, 24 🙏 pic.twitter.com/oL4ERWEx4m— Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 26, 2020
For #8 pic.twitter.com/yHSTcKkZqr— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 27, 2020
Bryant transcended sports, and his loss has been felt by many outside of basketball. Former Kentucky football player Za'Darius Smith and some of his NFC Pro Bowl teammates made a tribute to Bryant following a sack in the exhibition.
Za'Darius Smith just gathered up his teammates to put on a post-sack Kobe tribute pic.twitter.com/80p4ZjrfI1— Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) January 26, 2020
The Lakers, with whom Bryant spent all 20 seasons of his illustrious career, play next on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Clippers at 10 p.m. ET.