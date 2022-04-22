All Gatton Academy high school students who have applied to UK have been offered the Bill Gatton Scholarship. This scholarship can be used in addition to whichever offers a student has already received, including the UK Gatton Presidential Scholarship.
The Bill Gatton Scholarship can be applied to any UK expense, including housing, meal plans and books. It is not limited to tuition.
This announcement comes shortly after Bill Gatton’s death on April 18, 2022.
“What a great way to celebrate Mr. Gatton’s life and legacy. This is one more way he has paved the way for Gatton students’ infinite possibilities,” Dr. Lynette Breedlove, director of the Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science, said in an email.
UK financial aid can cover expenses up to the cost of attendance, which is the estimated cost to attend the university per year. It includes tuition, room and board, meal plans and more. The average cost of attendance at UK is currently $31,754 for undergraduate, in-state students.
The Bill Gatton Scholarship has already been applied to incoming students’ financial aid package. This summer, UK accounts will be charged for the cost of attendance, then the Financial Aid department will apply the scholarships and reimburse students’ accounts.