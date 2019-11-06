Governor Matt Bevin has officially requested a formal recanvass after yesterday's general election, according to a release from his campaign.
Bevin narrowly lost the race to maintain his seat to challenger Attorney General Andy Beshear by around 5,000 votes, according to unofficial data from the Kentucky State Board of Elections.
"The people of Kentucky deserve a fair and honest election. With reports of irregularities, we are exercising the right to ensure that every lawful vote was counted," said a statement from Bevin's campaign manager Davis Paine.
According to the UK Election Law Society, Kentucky's recanvassing procedure mandates that each county election board recheck its voting machines and report those figures back to its county clerk.
The Kentucky State Board of Elections has until November 25 to certify the results of the election.