Kentuckians who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can enter an incentive drawing to win either $1 million or a full college scholarship, Governor Andy Beshear announced Friday.
The “Shot at a Million” contest is open to permanent residents of Kentucky and is open to two separate groups. Residents 18 or older can enter to win $1 million, and residents 12 to 17 can enter to win a full scholarship to a Kentucky university, public college or trade school. The scholarship includes tuition, room and board and books. All entrants must have received at least one dose of any COVID-19 vaccine.
There will be three drawings, and during each of them, one $1 million winner and five scholarship winners will be announced. The deadlines to enter each drawing are June 30, July 28 and August 25, with the winners being announced two days later.
Beshear said that the prize money will come from the $3.77 billion in federal COVID relief funds Kentucky received last year.
“If you’ve already gotten your shot, good for you; you’re eligible,” Beshear said in his announcement. “All you have to do is sign up.”
Aaron Thompson, president of the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, said the incentives will help to both increase vaccination rates and support higher education—both of which are necessary to further Kentucky’s recovery from the pandemic.
“Higher education matters, and so does health and safety,” he said in a press release sent by the governor’s office. “If we want to take advantage of the pent-up demand in our economy, now is the time to get vaccinated and trained up for the next generation of jobs.”
To enter the drawing, visit shotatamillion.ky.gov. To find COVID-19 vaccines near you or schedule an appointment, visit vaccine.ky.gov or call 859-598-2246.