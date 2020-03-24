The Kentucky Kernel, the University of Kentucky's award-winning, independent student newspaper will have to suspend its print edition for the remainder of the semester.
The final print edition of the semester will be on newspaper racks in dorms on Tuesday, March 24, and Wednesday, March 25.
With students moved off campus, classes online only and local businesses closed to foot traffic amid the coronavirus pandemic, the print Kernel no longer has a place to land.
Here's how to keep up with the Kernel for the rest of the semester:
