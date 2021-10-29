For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, UK students took a fall break from classes on Monday, Oct. 25, and Tuesday, Oct. 26. The break is the second in recent years, and some students chose to spend the long weekend in town, while others traveled across the country to see family and friends.
“I can’t believe the university hasn’t always held fall break,” kinesiology major Alia Yannone said. “Time off for students is so important and waiting from August until Thanksgiving for a day off is unrealistic. I think that it should be an every year thing for sure.”
A lot of students, including sophomore Jackson Carroll, decided to take advantage of the time off and take a road trip.
“Fall break gave me the opportunity to do something that wasn’t as easy or doable as last year. Instead of heading home, I went to the University of Alabama with a group of over 15 guys from home,” Carroll said. “We were able to catch up in person and just have a great weekend. I think that fall break gave so many people a chance to take a break from school and just have fun.”
Sophomore Ashley Lamb, like many other UK students, spent her fall break at the beach with a Greek life organization.
“This fall break I went to a fraternity formal at Myrtle Beach. I had so much fun,” Lamb said. “I made a ton of great memories and met so many new people. I am very grateful I had the opportunity to go on break, definitely one of the best times I’ve had.”
Rather than travelling south to Alabama or the beach, sophomore Maddi Wilcox took a last-minute road trip to New York City with her best friend.
“There’s really no place like it, and I got to meet people from all over the world — as far as Guinea and as close as Tennessee. I talked to my new friends like we have known each other forever and we even made plans to catch up next time we are in the city,” Wilcox said. “At this point in the semester, a little break from Lexington was exactly what I needed.”
Some students used the opportunity to go back home to see their family and friends. Jack Nafziger, a finance major, travelled home to St. Louis.
“I was planning on going home to see my parents and my girlfriend. Then I found out Jack Harlow was having a concert in St. Louis during fall break, so it worked out perfectly, and my girlfriend and I got tickets,” Nafziger said. “It was good to have a break after midterms, especially since Thanksgiving isn’t for another month.”
Despite having the time off and the opportunity to travel, some students stayed in Lexington due to work, school and other obligations. Neuroscience major Joshua Griffith chose to stay on campus to focus on his job at UK HealthCare and extracurricular activities over the break.
“Even without class for a few days, I don’t have the time to take a break,” Griffith said.
The next break for students is Thanksgiving Break, from Wednesday, Nov. 24, to Friday, Nov. 26.