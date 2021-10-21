UK’s Fraternity and Sorority Life Office (FSL) announced Wednesday that all Interfraternity Council (IFC) new member events are suspended indefinitely in response to Thomas “Lofton” Hazelwood’s death Monday night during a Farmhouse Fraternity event.
IFC is the governing body of 20 of the university’s 24 fraternities.
New members, or pledges, will not be able to partake in any official or unofficial activities, including any “social, educational and formal interactions between new and returning members of the organization or chapter,” according to an email sent to the FSL community by Kirsten Turner, vice president for student success. Active members are not able to communicate with new members under this suspension.
In addition to the new member activity suspension, Turner announced plans for more education and additional required training for FSL members concerning bystander intervention, hazing, alcohol use and “university expectations” in the future.
According to the Missourian, on Wednesday, the University of Missouri’s IFC suspended all fraternity events indefinitely after a similar incident, in which a pledge was hospitalized after being found unresponsive at a Phi Gamma Delta party.
This is the latest in a series of fraternity suspensions at UK.
UK President Eli Capilouto sent a campus-wide email later Thursday morning sharing the news with the entire student body. He emphasized that these measures are first steps, and that more dialogue will occur over the coming weeks and months.