In 'EchoLocation', the gaps between our selves are revealed

Despite fingers gone red with cold, the dancers’ faces remained serene and composed as they glided their way through a piece meant to ground the viewer in nature. Aided in that goal by the rustling of leaves under foot, six students from UK’s College of Fine Arts transformed a clearing in the university’s arboretum into a stage.
Their performance, titled “To Feel the Earth Beneath My Feet”, was one of nine dances in a spring showcase from UK Theatre. More than 20 students participated in the showcase, leading the audience across campus for dances shaped as much by social themes as by location – a parking garage, a hallway of trees, a bed of grass.
This is the return of live performance. This is EchoLocation.
EchoLocation was first imagined as a mobile tour, taking the audience from site to site to enhance different themes. Dancers would make use of their location for symbolism but also weave the surrounding features into their piece.
“Originally, we were looking at doing things across the city. But due to COVID, that really wasn't possible,” said Tony Hardin, chair of UK Theatre and facilitator of the show.
He described EchoLocation as a “gallery hop, but with dance performances.”
Site specific performance is not new to dance. Susie Thiel, the artistic director of UK’s dance department, said the format was popular in the 70s and 80s with dance in the streets. Now, in a world defined by distancing, the mobile, outdoor settings allow for live dance to return to audiences in person.
“This summer when I was thinking about what I want to do this year, I wanted to bring live dance to the community, to our students, for our designers and for our faculty, because I was missing that,” Thiel said. “So I thought if I was missing that, so is everyone else.”
In the fall semester, UK Theatre held “Once Vacant: Bodies in motion...still” in a parking lot.
“It was so successful, it sold out so quick. It was very special for our students,” Thiel said. “I saw our designers and our technical directors and our faculty just lit up, they were so excited and I thought ‘let's do it again.’”
EchoLocation, the spring show, was a similar concept, but moved instead of staying in one location.
“Our dancers were asked to find a site that inspired them, that would help bring the commentary of what they're interested in to work on,” Thiel said.
At site number four, two students danced to a soundtrack of news bytes from the last year.
“… the World Health Organization has formally declared the coronavirus a pandemic … the mayor of Los Angeles is now threatening to cut off power and water to those who host a large gathering…”
The location – the top of a parking garage on central campus – had the audience’s physical state mirroring the prevailing emotions of the last year. Cold. Alone. Exposed. Awash in grays and battered by the wind, overlooking a campus that for the much of the last year was or seemed barren but is now showing tentative signs of renewal.
“Some students came in with an idea of what they wanted to do and some students saw the space and then the idea emerged, but there's a lot about how our students are taught that, yes dance can be beautiful and movement for movement’s sake,” Thiel said. “But a lot of dancers have a commentary.”
Student choreographer Cailtin Espinueva knew she wanted her piece, memorable for using swathes of red fabric, to be a critique of fast fashion and the industry’s exploitation of workers.
“The movement itself was pretty abstract so I wanted something to tie in ‘this is about fast fashion,’” Espinueva said. “Obviously the fabric represented the textiles in the industry, and I knew that I wanted to work with a prop.”
She began working on the choreography in January, coordinating with the dancers to make sure the moves with the fabric were practical and comfortable. Most of the planning process was trial and error in the studio, but Espinueva tried to incorporate the site instead of choreographing a dance and just putting it outside. Even the fabric color – red – was chosen to contrast against the natural environment. Her piece ‘Unfolded’ was performed on a walkway bordered my trees, hemming in the dancers.
“Kind of how garment workers are just in a very enclosed space and crowded and very uncomfortable and like that's all they do - they sew and they make all these cheap garments, all day long for not a lot,” Espinueva said. The site specific format was a challenge for her as a choreographer because she had to let go of her perfectionist vision.
“[The dancers] bled into the mulch every now and then to add texture but also to kind of like hint at their way of kind of pushing against that boundary, if you will, but something that I didn't anticipate on was the wind,” Espinueva said. “Because of fabric being so like delicate and valuable…it was a difficult process for me to let go of my need for control and just let nature do its thing.”
That unexpected element is part of what makes EchoLocation so special, Hardin said.
“Each performance, each night, is different,” Hardin said. “Not just [the dancers], because they themselves are different the next night, but the audience is going to be different. And so [the students] really embraced this.”
EchoLocation was student-produced, Thiel said, as is tradition for the department’s spring show. She said the isolation and changes of the last year led to breakthroughs in creativity among the students, who choreographed seven of the show’s nine pieces.
“I think they just feel safe trying. And I don't know if it's because we're in this virtual platform, or it's because we are communicating in a positive manner,” Thiel said, but it’s changing the way the dancers think about performance.
The resumption of live performance, taken for granted before the COVID-19 pandemic brought an additional element to EchoLocation.
“Going to the art museum, going to see a play, going to see an orchestral performance, going to see the symphony, we haven't been able to do that as readily as we wanted to,” Hardin said. “To have these two opportunities for our students to perform, but also for the community the campus community to experience it right now, is pretty awesome.”
EchoLocation sold out both of its Saturday showings on April 3, a sign that there is a need and want for live art again.
“It's not just the yearning of the students to have this interaction, it's the yearning of the community to have this interaction,” Hardin said. “And I for one and embrace that and I'm happy to help facilitate that.”
Many elements go into preparing for a show like this, Thiel said, and everything from how to practice remotely to how to have costume fittings had to account for COVID-19.
“The faculty and the students are so good at what they do that you don't think about that because at the end you're looking at that story,” Hardin said. “And it's important to know how that story came to be, but you're not really thinking about that seamless piece of art.”
To pull off the mobile tour, the show producers had to account for sound and tech support in multiple places. Hardin said they set up a “leapfrogging” system for the student crew.
“When one performance is over, they go, they skip the next one and they go to the next location to get that one ready,” Hardin explained. “And so they're one step ahead of the audience coming to watch it.”
Some students were also responsible for producing the musical accompaniment.
“A lot of the students’ choreography is a soundscape,” Thiel said. “So it's not just one song, it's multiple songs, they bring in text, they bring in poetry. So it's really good, it's really interesting that they all decided to work in that capacity.”
Like most other academic departments, UK Dance has used Zoom and other technologies for much of the school year.
“These are all good things, but live performance - that's where it's really interesting, the idea of being able to have that connection between the performer and the audience,” Hardin said.
But in a world dominated by fear, disease and social unrest, what role does art play? Several of the dance pieces commented on themes of isolation, grief and other social topics like ideals of self-image.
“What art can do is it can show us that we are more alike than we are different. It can teach us, empathy, and really foster a sense of community,” Hardin said. The student dancers saw that, as did Espinueva, who was able to meet new people in her program.
“I think that they were really thinking out of the box and I'm grateful that I had this opportunity to choreograph,” Espinueva said. “Everyone needs a break from just being by themselves and now there's like a glimmer of hope right around the corner, so this is a little taste of live art that will be more regular hopefully within the next few months.”
Above all, art can serve as a mirror for the state of the world.
“Art can provide hope provides a time to reflect. it’s providing a time to heal,” Thiel said. “And it's provides a time to bring people together.”