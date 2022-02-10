A 62-year-old man, Gary Weathers, was hit by a car and killed near the University of Kentucky hospital on the morning of Monday, Jan. 31.
Weathers was struck at around 6:30 a.m. near South Limestone and Conn Terrace and was not on the crosswalk when crossing the street. The driver of the car remained at the scene.
He was taken to the UK Hospital after being hit, and later died that morning around 11:55 a.m. Weathers was on his way to work that morning, according to the Lexington Police Department.
“This investigation is still ongoing, but at this time impairment is not suspect,” Hannah Sloan, a media contact, at the Lexington Police Department, said.
The driver is not expected to face criminal charges, according to the Lexington Police Department.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Weathers in an effort to cover the expenses of the funeral. Emmaline Lofaro, Weathers’s manager, organized the GoFundMe and spoke to her coworker’s legacy during his time at the hospital.l
“Gary was a permanent fixture in the halls of UK Hospital most notably for his hard work [and] dedication in the Emergency Department [and] the NICU,” Emmaline Lofaro said.
Weathers was a floor technician at the UK Hospital for 14 years.
“Gary was always smiling and never met a stranger,” Lofaro said. “He was very dedicated to his job, co-workers and staff. He always had a big contagious smile and always something witty to say. If you weren’t having a good day that would quickly turn after talking with Gary. He always reminded us that there was always someone far worse off than us. He will be missed.”
The fundraiser’s goal is $10,000. As of late Monday, Feb. 7, the GoFundMe page has raised $15,135. One donation was $2,345 and is noted as the top donation.
Friends, family and colleagues have been sharing the memories that they have of Weathers. Some even shared pictures of him on the NICU floor at the UK Hospital.
“A wonderful man, passionate about his job … was a joy to work with!! Gary made a difference everyday and will be hugely missed,” Judy Pelfrey said on the GoFundMe page.
Touching the hearts of those around him at work, Gary seemed to brighten the days of many colleagues, even sharing his family with them.
“Gary you will be so missed. You always made my day brighter. I will miss our chats and hearing stories about your grand babies. You were a wonderful person,” Ashley McAlister said on her donation to the fundraiser.
There is no further information about funeral services or who Weathers is survived by.