The main sponsor of Kentucky House Bill 3 said she would want it to be fully illegal to get the “Plan B” contraceptive or the traditional birth control pill delivered by mail in Kentucky or by prescription at any of the state’s public university healthcare facilities.
In a Zoom interview on Friday afternoon, State Rep. Nancy Tate (R-Brandenburg) said that by following a recent FDA policy change that allows chemical abortion pills to be delivered and ordered on the Internet, “we’re turning every dorm room into an abortion clinic.”
Tate is the lead sponsor of “The Humanity in Healthcare Act.” The bill was co-sponsored by 59 other members in the statehouse, which has 75 Republicans in the 100-member body. Republicans also have a strong majority in the state Senate, giving the GOP power to override Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of HB3 when it passed.
Tate has been married since 1985 and is a mother of three grown children and grandmother of three and had a successful career as a UPS executive. She represents the 27th district, which includes Mead County and part of Hardin County in western Kentucky.
Asked if she would include the “morning after pill” known as Plan B or the standard daily oral contraceptive birth control pill in the category of “abortion-inducing drug” outlawed for mail order delivery or use on state grounds, Tate said, “I would truly endorse that,” but that it was not the intent of the original bill.
The state attorney general’s office, contacted for clarification of the term “abortion inducing drug” said in an email statement by AG spokeswoman Elizabeth G. Kuhn:
“The General Assembly sets the public policy of the Commonwealth. HB3, as it is written, defines abortion -inducing drugs as: ‘Abortion-inducing drug’ means a medicine, drug or any other substance or combination of substances prescribed or dispensed with the intent of terminating the clinically diagnosable pregnancy of a woman, with knowledge that the termination will, with reasonable likelihood, cause the death of the unborn child.”
Kuhn’s statement continued: “The bill sponsor has confirmed that the definition of ‘abortion-inducing’ drugs in HB3 does not include Plan B and birth control.”
The history of abortion opposition in Kentucky does, however, include attempts by anti-abortion groups to define birth control pills as abortifacients. In 2002, northern Kentucky health officials narrowly rejected a proposal that equated birth control pills with abortion, declining to refuse federal Title X family planning services funding. The Northern Kentucky Independent Health District voted 14-13 on June 19, 2002, turning back the five-year-old effort by Kentucky Right to Life to ban birth control pills, UPI reported at the time.
When Republican Matt Bevin ran for U.S. Senate in 2014, he told the Northern Kentucky Right to Life group that he would not allow Medicaid to be used for birth control, filling out the group’s extensive abortion-related issues survey and gaining the group’s endorsement, Joe Gerth, Courier-Journal political reporter, wrote in coverage at the time.
The ACLU of Kentucky was granted a restraining order against the HB3 law going into immediate effect as part of its lawsuit opposing it, filed quickly after the law was registered with the secretary of state’s office on April 15.
Spokeswoman Angela Cooper, said that “It is important to us to protect Kentuckians’ Constitutional right to abortion care.”
As for Tate’s hope to keep Plan B and birth control from being delivered or distributed without a doctor or a pharmacist, as some colleges do in vending machines, the ACLU spokeswoman said, “They are not medication abortion. Medication abortion refers to mifepristone and misoprostol. Obviously birth control pills do not cause an abortion to occur.”
The spokeswoman added that she believes the Kentucky Board of Pharmacy would disagree that those two medications are considered abortifacients.
“Birth control pills are not abortifacients, full stop. They simply are not. Plan B is not an abortifacient, full stop,” she said. “I am certain Tate and her colleagues are interested in banning those things as well, but this bill does not do that.”
Further, she said that restrictions on telehealth prescribing or on medical schools teaching surgical abortion procedures is the crux of the problem.
“It puts the government between a patient and their healthcare provider,” she said. “Under no circumstances should the government be able to force someone to remain pregnant against their will.”