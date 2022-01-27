KPA 2022

Past and current members of the Kentucky Kernel staff pose with awards won at the 2022 Kentucky Press Association Winter Convention on Friday, Jan. 21, in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo by David Stephenson

The Kentucky Kernel staff attended the 2022 Kentucky Press Association Winter Convention last Friday. The staff took home multiple individual awards and first place in the General Excellence category for the fourth year in a row.

“I’m very proud of the Kentucky Kernel’s staff,” Kernel student media advisor Ryan Craig said. “They are a marvelous group of students who care about the truth and want to report the news that is important to the campus and the surrounding communities. This is the fourth straight year where they proved that they are the best collegiate newsroom in Kentucky and I feel they are among the best in the nation. I can’t wait to see what they do next.”

The Kernel competed against other college newspapers in the Student Publication 2 category, which includes all participating Kentucky collegiate publications with a main campus enrollment above 10,000.

“I am incredibly grateful for this group of people I get to call my staff,” current Kernel editor-in-chief Rayleigh Deaton said. “They are fantastic journalists and even better friends, and I’m honored to be their editor. I’m so proud of what we’ve already accomplished together and can’t wait to see what we do in the future!”

Among the individual award winners was former Kernel editor-in-chief Natalie Parks, who won Student Journalist of the Year for the second consecutive year.

Jennifer Greer, dean of the University of Kentucky College of Communication and Information, expressed the importance of students attending conventions like KPA and learning from working journalists.

“Take pride in what you have chosen to do,” Greer said.

Current and alumni Kernel staff members received awards in the news, sports, photos and opinion categories.

Best Editorial Writer:

First place — Natalie Parks

Second place — Kernel Staff

Best Breaking News Coverage:

First place — Natalie Parks

Second place — Natalie Parks

Third place — Sarah Michels

Best General News Story:

Second place — Natalie Parks

Best Feature Story:

Second place — Sarah Michels

Best Columnist:

First place — Luke Schlake

Second place — Gillian Stawiszynski

Third place — Sarah Michels

Best Sports Columnist:

Second place — Barkley Truax

Best Sports Story:

Second place — Natalie Parks

Best Sports Feature Story:

First place — Braden Ramsey

Best Enterprise or Analytical Story:

Second place — Sarah Michels

Third place — Natalie Parks

Best Investigative Story or Series:

First place — Sarah Michels

Best Ongoing/ Extended Coverage Story:

First place — Kernel Staff

Third place — Natalie Parks

Best Business/Agribusiness Story:

First place — Natalie Parks

Second place — Natalie Parks

Best Use of Social Media or Multi-Media:

Certification of Merit — Kernel Staff

Best Video:

First place — Kennedy Miller

Best Breaking News Photo:

First place — Jack Weaver

Second place — Michael Clubb

Third place — Jack Weaver

Best General News Photo:

First place — Martha McHaney

Second place — Jack Weaver

Third place — Michael Chubb

Best Feature Photo:

First place — Michael Clubb

Third place — Jack Weaver

Best Picture Essay (Breaking, General or Feature):

First place — Michael Clubb

Second place — Jack Weaver

Third place — Martha McHaney

Best Sports Picture Essay:

First place — Michael Clubb

Second place — Jack Weaver

Best Special Section/ Best Sports Special Section:

First place — Kernel Staff

Best Graphic:

First place — Natalie Parks

Best Sports Page/Section:

First place — Kernel Staff

Second place — Ryder From and Natalie Parks

Third place — Ryder From

Best Editorial Page:

First place — Ryder From

Second place — Natalie Parks

Best Front Page:

First place — Ryder From

Best Headline Writer:

First place — Natalie Parks

Second place — Natalie Parks

