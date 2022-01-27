The Kentucky Kernel staff attended the 2022 Kentucky Press Association Winter Convention last Friday. The staff took home multiple individual awards and first place in the General Excellence category for the fourth year in a row.
“I’m very proud of the Kentucky Kernel’s staff,” Kernel student media advisor Ryan Craig said. “They are a marvelous group of students who care about the truth and want to report the news that is important to the campus and the surrounding communities. This is the fourth straight year where they proved that they are the best collegiate newsroom in Kentucky and I feel they are among the best in the nation. I can’t wait to see what they do next.”
The Kernel competed against other college newspapers in the Student Publication 2 category, which includes all participating Kentucky collegiate publications with a main campus enrollment above 10,000.
“I am incredibly grateful for this group of people I get to call my staff,” current Kernel editor-in-chief Rayleigh Deaton said. “They are fantastic journalists and even better friends, and I’m honored to be their editor. I’m so proud of what we’ve already accomplished together and can’t wait to see what we do in the future!”
Among the individual award winners was former Kernel editor-in-chief Natalie Parks, who won Student Journalist of the Year for the second consecutive year.
Jennifer Greer, dean of the University of Kentucky College of Communication and Information, expressed the importance of students attending conventions like KPA and learning from working journalists.
“Take pride in what you have chosen to do,” Greer said.
Current and alumni Kernel staff members received awards in the news, sports, photos and opinion categories.
Best Editorial Writer:
First place — Natalie Parks
Second place — Kernel Staff
Best Breaking News Coverage:
First place — Natalie Parks
Second place — Natalie Parks
Third place — Sarah Michels
Best General News Story:
Second place — Natalie Parks
Best Feature Story:
Second place — Sarah Michels
Best Columnist:
First place — Luke Schlake
Second place — Gillian Stawiszynski
Third place — Sarah Michels
Best Sports Columnist:
Second place — Barkley Truax
Best Sports Story:
Second place — Natalie Parks
Best Sports Feature Story:
First place — Braden Ramsey
Best Enterprise or Analytical Story:
Second place — Sarah Michels
Third place — Natalie Parks
Best Investigative Story or Series:
First place — Sarah Michels
Best Ongoing/ Extended Coverage Story:
First place — Kernel Staff
Third place — Natalie Parks
Best Business/Agribusiness Story:
First place — Natalie Parks
Second place — Natalie Parks
Best Use of Social Media or Multi-Media:
Certification of Merit — Kernel Staff
Best Video:
First place — Kennedy Miller
Best Breaking News Photo:
First place — Jack Weaver
Second place — Michael Clubb
Third place — Jack Weaver
Best General News Photo:
First place — Martha McHaney
Second place — Jack Weaver
Third place — Michael Chubb
Best Feature Photo:
First place — Michael Clubb
Third place — Jack Weaver
Best Picture Essay (Breaking, General or Feature):
First place — Michael Clubb
Second place — Jack Weaver
Third place — Martha McHaney
Best Sports Picture Essay:
First place — Michael Clubb
Second place — Jack Weaver
Best Special Section/ Best Sports Special Section:
First place — Kernel Staff
Best Graphic:
First place — Natalie Parks
Best Sports Page/Section:
First place — Kernel Staff
Second place — Ryder From and Natalie Parks
Third place — Ryder From
Best Editorial Page:
First place — Ryder From
Second place — Natalie Parks
Best Front Page:
First place — Ryder From
Best Headline Writer:
First place — Natalie Parks
Second place — Natalie Parks