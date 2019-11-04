The Kentucky Kernel was denied media access to President Donald Trump's rally in downtown Lexington on Monday.
Kernel staffers received an email from the Trump reelection campaign over the weekend notifying the staff that the three media credentials that newspaper editors applied for—over a week before the rally—were denied.
Without the credentials, Kernel staff could not enter the rally as media members.
In an email the Donald Trump reelection campaign's press office wrote that Kernel staffers could not be admitted because of "an overwhelming press credential request."
"Please consider applying for a rally or event in the future," the email said.
"It's a shame that the Trump campaign does not take the Kentucky Kernel seriously, since we literally found this out while coming back from winning a national Pacemaker award for journalistic excellence," UK's Student Media adviser Ryan Craig said.
The Kernel offices are located just a few miles from Rupp Arena, the location of the rally.
Two editors from the Transy Rambler, the student newspaper at Transylvania University—also located in downtown Lexington—were also denied access to cover the rally, the student newspaper announced in a Tweet.